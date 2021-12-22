An outcome of the Wednesday conference of government and regional presidents is that the wearing of masks outdoors will again be obligatory. This had been called for by various regions. There is to be a cabinet meeting on Thursday at which this measure will be approved.

On June 26, the government decided to end the mandatory use of masks outdoors in situations with more than 1.5 metres of distance. The government has now decided to reverse this, arguing that it will be a measure to control the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Sánchez has also announced a strengthening of the vaccination programme. Armed Forces health personnel are to be drafted in and military hospitals will be made available for vaccination.

Sánchez has set targets for the booster vaccination and for the vaccination of children. With the booster, 80% of the 60-69 age group before the end of the year; 80% of the 50-59 age group by January 24; 80% of the 40-49 age group by the first week of March.

For children aged 5 to 11, 70% with a first dose of vaccine by February 7; 70% with a second dose by April 19.