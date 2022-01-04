The number of foreign tourists coming to Spain jumped seven-fold in November from the same month a year ago to 3.35 million as looser travel restrictions encouraged visitors, official statistics showed on Tuesday.
Foreign tourists numbers were still only 72% of those seen in October 2019, when 4.66 million foreigners travelled to Spain.
Tourists spent a total of 3.75 billion euros in the country, up from around 482 million euros in November 2020 but still much less than the 5.03 billion euros spent in November 2019.
