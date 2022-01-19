Six residents died in a fire at a Spanish retirement home in a suburb of Valencia early on Wednesday.

The blaze started around midnight and took around two hours to come under control, the fire department said on its Twitter feed.

Five people died in the home and a sixth died in hospital, the regional health department said.

Around 70 residents were evacuated from the home in the suburb of Moncada, and 15 people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, emergency services said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the fire department and police.

"First clues, according to what they told me, point at two possibilities: an electric failure possibly linked to an oxygen bottle or a neglect from a resident who was smoking," town councillor and firefighter Martin Perez Aranda told 24H TV.

He said most of the residents of the burned area were relocated in spare space in the home and will be evacuated to other homes in the region during the day.