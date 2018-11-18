Shares:

Tuesday, 20 November

MUSIC

Arta. 20.30: Arta School of Music. Concert for Saint Cecilia. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Tomàs Alegre (Argentine pianist). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler 3. 15 euros.



Wednesday, 21 November

CHRISTMAS

Palma. Fira de Nadal (Christmas Fair) starts. Runs until 7 January. Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Harmonie du Soir Ensemble - Balearic Symphony Orchestra quartet (clarinet, fagot, oboe, trumpet). Mozart and Beethoven. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.30: "Alice In Wonderland", Morgana Theatre. In English. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. (Runs until 25 November.) www.auditoriumpalma.com



Thursday, 22 November

CHRISTMAS

Palma. 17.00: The Night of Light procession and artistic spectacular - laser show, batucada drummers, acrobats, human towers. Switching-on of the Christmas lights, Passeig Born.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Marcin Wasilewski Trio from Poland. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.alternatilla.com

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Juan Pérez Floristan (piano). Brahms, Paganini, Rachmaninoff. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 23 November

FAIRS

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa de Vi Novell. 20.00: Prize-giving. Nouveau wine, music, pipers and bigheads. Ses Cases des Mestres.

MUSIC

Llubi. 20.00: Choral concert for May 1968. Sant Feliu Church.

Muro. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Irene Reig Views Quintet. Irene Reig, sax; Pol Omedes, trumpet; Miguel Rodríguez, piano; Pau Sala, double bass; Joan Casares, drums. Municipal Theatre, C. Joan Carles I.

Palma. 21.00: Blas Cantó, formerly of Spanish boy band Auryn. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 21.30: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Salvador Sobral. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. www.mallorcatickets.com



Saturday, 24 November

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, BiniArrels Fira de Mancor. 10.00: Opening of the fair. Artisan and traditional market. 17.30: Procession by giants. 19.30: Cavallets from Son Morro to Plaça Ajuntament. 21.00: Glosadors and live music acts from 22.30. At the Josep Ferrer Ibáñez marquee.

Sa Pobla, Fira de l'Arròs Pobler (Sa Pobla rice). 17.00: Opening of the fair. Plaça Major. Embroideries (Casal Can Verdal); Agricultural vehicles and machinery (C. Mister Green); Motor homes (C. Bartomeu Siquier); Various attractions (Plaça Mercat); Various associations, schools (C. Major). 17.15 / 18.15: Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 19.30: Street dance. In front of the town hall.

Santa Maria del Camí, Festa de Vi Novell. 09.30-14.00: Open days at local wine producers. "Train" routes at 09.30 and 11.30. Five euros. Tickets have to be bought on 20 and 21 November at Ca s'Apotecari between 16.00 and 20.00. From 19.00: Wine-tasting at stands in Plaça Nova. Music from folk group BOC. Tapas at fifteen bars/restaurants. Two euros per tapa.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Alcudia Band of Music - "Gladiator" and music from the Japanese animation studio GHIBLI. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros.

Inca. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Szymon Mika, guitar; Irene Reig, sax; Joan Moll, piano; Toni Cuenca, double bass. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via 28.

Lloseta. 20.00: Orquestra Lauseta with guitar soloist Jaume Rosselló. Concert for Saint Cecilia. Lloseta Theatre. C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Palma. 18.30: Ensemble 1830. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.

Palma. 19.00: Ketevan Kemoklidze (mezzosoprano), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bizet, Purcell, Verdi and others. Palacio de Congresos. 13-21 euros. www.euroclassics.es

Palma. 20.30: La Llum de Llull - music and light show. Violin and oboe soloists (Alexis Aguado, Joan Rodríguez) and choir. Sant Francesc Basilica.



Sunday, 25 November

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, BiniArrels Fira de Mancor. 08.30: Artisan and traditional market. 09.30: Pipers procession. 11.00: Folk dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 12.00: More folk dance. Son Morro. 12.30: Cavallets dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 16.00: Yet more folk dance. Son Morro. 18.00: Valltukada de Mancor batucada from Plaça Ajuntament to Son Morro. 18.30: FIREWORKS. Son Morro.

Sa Pobla, Fira de l'Arròs Pobler. 09.00: Sunday market. C. Gran. From 09.00 / 10.00: As Saturday plus Vespas and doughnuts (Plaça Església); Classic and sports cars (Police car park); Animals show (C. Fadrins). 09.30: Arròs brut pobler. Plaça Major. 10.00: Horse show. Sa Fortalesa, C. Fadrins. 11.00: Sa Pobla School of Music. By the town hall. Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 12.00: Martial arts, followed at 12.15 by children's circus show. By the town hall. 17.15: Magic show. Plaça Major. 18.00: Latin dance and children's entertainment at 18.15. Plaça Major. 19.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir and Band of Music. At the church.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 19.00: Malte Darko (piano), Teresa Alda (violin). Concert for Saint Cecilia. Lloseta Theatre. C. Pou Nou. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Szymon Mika Trio. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.