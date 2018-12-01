Shares:

Lawyers representing the family of 15-year-old Paula Fornes who was run over and killed by a drunk driver on the night of San Juan while walking home in Sa Rapita have submitted a plea that the driver be sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison.



The 45-year-old female Polish suspect stands charged of reckless homicide, causing injuries, reckless driving without a license, failing to stop at an accident and falsifying an official document.



According to the lawyers, Renata G. was driving along Avenida Miramar in a Skoda Spaceback.

Lost control

She was apparently swerving quite violently and was driving without either a license or insurance when she lost control of the vehicle, which belonged to her husband, veered into the cycle lane and ran over teenager Fornes.



She failed to stop at the scene but a number of eyewitnesses managed to follow and locate the vehicle just a few streets away.



A young man knocked on the suspect’s car window and asked if she was aware of what happened.



“What has happened?” was the reply and the young man immediately snatched the keys from the car and grabbed on to the woman by her belt as she tried to walk away saying she just wanted to go home.



The Pole was four times over the legal alcohol limit and was subsequently arrested.

She has since been held on remand in Palma prison.



However, after just 11 days, she was ordered to pay a fine of 12,000 euros and was released.



However, the Guardia Civil managed to confirm that her Polish driving license was forged and that in 2015, she was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol in s’Estanyol.

Justice

Her quick release from prison sparked outrage amongst her local community, friends and family and now the family’s lawyers want to see justice be done as they see fit.