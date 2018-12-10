Steve Heapy (centre), tourism personality for 2018. 26-08-2015 Miquel A. Canellas

Palma-based Hosteltur is one of Spain's leading tourism and travel publications. Last year it launched an annual tourism personality award, and for 2018 this has gone to Steve Heapy, the CEO of the airline Jet2 and tour operator Jet2holidays.

The jury of five comprised the director and chief editor of Hosteltur and the presidents of the Spanish hoteliers association, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations' tourism council, and the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies.

Heapy has been recognised for his key role in the growth of Jet2, which is now the UK's second largest tour operator. There is also acknowledgement of this expansion having been based on a commitment to Spanish destinations. Spain represents 65% of the company's business.

The award will be made at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid next month. For 2017 the award was made posthumously to Pablo Piñero, founder of the Piñero Group.