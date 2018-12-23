The Sibil-la, Song of the Sybil, at churches on Christmas Eve. 24-12-2016 Jaume Morey

Monday, 24 December

CHRISTMAS

Andratx. 15.00: Decorating the Christmas tree. 17.00: Papa Noel. Avda. Son Mas.

Arta. 00.30: Christmas party - El Hombre 80, Madona and DJ. Marquee in Via del Tren.

Cala Ratjada. 23.55: Christmas party with DJ. Plaça Pins.

Calas de Mallorca. 16.00: Papa Noel. Civic centre.

Inca, Christmas market. From 10.00: Streets in the centre. (Every day until 5 January.)

Muro. 24.00: Christmas party with Vostok, Enrockats and DJs. Plaça Comte d'Empuries.

Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma. (Every day until 6 January.)

Palma. 17.00: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From eight euros. (Christmas Day, 17.00 / 19.30; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 18.00; Saturday, 17.00 / 19.30; Sunday, 12.00 / 18.00. Runs until 6 January.) www.circoalegria.es

Pollensa. 18.00: Papa Noel and letters. Plaça Vella.

Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice rink and slide. (Until 7 January.)

Puerto Pollensa. 17.30: Papa Noel and letters. Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square).

Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market plus ice rink, live music. (Every day until 6 January; Fridays and Saturdays, 12.00-22.00.)

Vilafranca. 23.45: Christmas party with After Suns, Toninaina and DJ. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

ANGLICAN

Palma. 23.30: Midnight mass. St. Philip and St. James Church, C. Nuñez de Balboa 6.

Puerto Pollensa. 18.00: First Eucharist of Christmas - "Early midnight" mass for all the family with building of the crib. St. Andrew's Anglican Church, C. Mestral (by Burger King).

MATINS / CHANT OF THE SIBIL·LA (selection)

Alaro, 19.30

Alcudia, 18.00

Algaida, 20.30

Andratx, 20.00

Arenal, 20.00

Arta, 20.00 (Parish church); 20.30 (Franciscan convent)

Cala Millor, 19.00

Cala Ratjada, 19.00

Campanet, 20.00

Can Picafort, 20.00

Capdepera, 20.00

Felanitx, 18.00 (Sant Miquel)

Inca, 19.30 (Santa Maria la Major)

Lluc, 22.00

Llucmajor, 20.00 (Sant Bonaventura)

Manacor, 17.00 (Mare de Déu dels Dolors)

Marratxi, 18.30 (Sant Marçal)

Muro, 20.00

Palma, 23.00 (Cathedral, Sant Francesc Basilica)

Palmanova, 20.00

Pollensa, 21.00

Porreres, 20.00 (Nostra Senyora de la Consolació)

Porto Cristo, 19.30

Puerto Alcudia, 19.00

Puerto Andratx, 20.00

Puerto Pollensa, 19.00

Sa Pobla, 20.00

Santa Margalida, 18.00

Santanyi, 18.00

Soller, 22.30

Son Servera, 18.00

Valldemossa, 19.30



Tuesday, 25 December

CHRISTMAS

Esporles. 20.00: Cor d'Esporles choir Christmas concert. By the Christmas tree.

Manacor. 20.00: Christmas concert with Cap Pela a cappella group. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

ANGLICAN

Palma. 11.00: Sung Eucharist. St. Philip and St. James Church, C. Nuñez de Balboa 6.

Puerto Pollensa. 10.30: Sung Eucharist. St. Andrew's Anglican Church, C. Mestral (by Burger King).

CATHOLIC

Alcudia, 12.00: Mass.

Arta, 18.30: Living nativity at Sant Salvador with Arta Balla i Canta.

Llucmajor, 19.30: Mass at Sant Miquel.

Muro, 11.00: Mass.

Porreres, 20.00: Mass at Nostra Senyora de la Consolació.

Puerto Alcudia, 10.30 / 19.00: Mass.



Wednesday, 26 December

CHRISTMAS

Alcudia. 12.00: Mass. 13.00: Dignitaries at the town hall and the singing of the Majorcan hymn "La Balanguera" and the Alcudia hymn.

Campos. 20.00: Concert for St. Stephen. Irina Cotseli (piano, vocals), Christian Hein Skjonhaug (double bass, vocals). Music by Grieg, Theodorakis and others. Auditorium, C. Pare Alzina.

Esporles. 19.00: Christmas songs - Rom Cremat. Vilanova Chapel.

Palma. 19.30: Capella Mallorquina choir. Traditional fiesta for the Sibil·la. Santa Eulalia Church, Plaça Santa Eulalia.

Porreres. 18.00: Christmas concert with the Porreres and senior citzens' choirs. Nostra Senyora de la Consolació.

Sa Pobla. 10.45: Procession by the Sa Pobla Band of Music to the church. 11.00: Christmas mass with the band of music.



Thursday, 27 December

CHRISTMAS / THREE KINGS

Porto Cristo. 17.00: Royal pages. Plaça Església.

Santa Ponsa. 16.00-20.00: Neula Parc - family Christmas attractions. Galatzó Pavilion. Two euros per person; six euros family (three to six people). (Also Friday to Sunday, 10.00-14.00 / 16.00-20.00.)

FIESTAS

Campanet. 20.00: Festival of the Standard. Pipers, reading of the manifesto for 31 December, poems and hot chocolate. Cas Metge Dolç.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.30: Tomeu Penya & Simó, Los Javaloyas, Tony Forntiera & The Revival. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 20 euros (benefit event).

Calvia. 18.30. Vens Endins - "Ocellada", poetry and music (rock, jazz, reggae). Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.



Friday, 28 December

CHRISTMAS / THREE KINGS

Felanitx. 19.30: The royal page. Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca. 20.30: Christmas concert - Andreu Bennasar (piano). Casal de Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5.

Manacor. 17.00: Royal pages. Plaça Convent.

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Christmas train from Plaça Cort. Every 25 minutes. Tickets from local shops. (Also Saturday, same times.)

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert with the grand organ and tenor José Manuel Sánchez. Works by Massanet, Strauss and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió. Free but advance booking recommended via www.ticketea.com

Sa Pobla. 18.15: Royal pages and batucada. In front of the town hall.

Son Servera. 20.00: Christmas concert - Son Servera Choir. Església Nova.

MUSIC

Arta. 20.30: Quimi Portet - rock. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 15 euros.

Muro. 21.30: Folk music and dance with Revetla d'Algebeli. Plaça Comte d'Empuries.

Palma. 20.00: Daniel Higienico Trio - blues with Victor Uris (harmonica) and Jordi Alvarez (guitar). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circ Bover - four classics (circus acts). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. (Also Saturday, same time.)



Saturday, 29 December

CHRISTMAS / THREE KINGS

Arta. 11.00: Children's entertainment and then arrival of the royal postman. Plaça Conqueridor.

Campanet. 18.00: Royal pages in Plaça Major.

Galilea. 20.00: Solano String Quartet - Christmas concert. At the church.

Lloseta. 20.00: Orquestra Lauseta - Mozart Symphony No. 29 and Christmas music. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou 1. Ten euros.

Llucmajor. 21.00: Christmas concert - Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Convent Church.

Portocolom. 18.00: Royal page. Commercial port and procession to the civic centre.

Son Servera. 21.30: Pre-New Year bells with the Son Servera Band of Music. Bells ring at 22.00. Plaça Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 22.00: Suasi i els Electrodomestics and Joan Xanguito - pop-rock. Municipal theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Marratxi. 21.00: La Canción del Verano. Marquee in Plaça Can Flor, Portol.

Palma. 20.00: Handel's "The Messiah". Orfeo Ramon Llull choir, Musicantes de Mallorca, Art Vocal ensemble, Johannes Palaschko Orchestra, Arnau Reynes (organ), Pedro Aguilo (harpsichord), Irene Mas (soprano), Elies Benito (countertenor), Guillem Grimalt (tenor), Hugo Bolivar (bass). Sant Francesc Basilica. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Jaume Mas (reggae) and others. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Seven euros.

Pollensa. 20.00: Palma Teatre Principal Choir - different musical styles. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.

Porreres. 20.00: Bocca Chiussa - "The History of Silence". Trumpet, piano, drums, bass, vocals, guitar, cello, sax, trombone. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. 18 euros.



Sunday, 30 December

CHRISTMAS / THREE KINGS

Campanet. 19.30: Campanet Sant Miquel Choir and Santa Margalida Choir. At the church.

Sa Pobla. 19.00: Christmas concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music and hot chocolate charity benefit. At the church.

Soller. 11.30: Christmas folk dance with Aires Sollerics. By the town hall.

FIESTAS

Arta, Festival of the Standard. 20.30: Pipers, hot chocolate, ensaimada, singing of La Balanguera, concert by Nou Romancer. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat.

Palma, Festival of the Standard. 19.30: Concert - Palma Band of Music. Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Chant for the Maria de la Salut. Sant Miquel Church. 20.00: Tributes at the statue of Jaume I. Plaça Espanya.

Palma, Majorca Day. 20.00: Tribade (hip hop), Xanguito, Al Mayurqa (folk) and "appearance" by rapper Valtonyc. Parc Ses Estacions.

MUSIC

Algaida. 18.00: Algaida Band of Music. At the church.

Llucmajor. 21.30: Perikas Jazz Reunion - classics and jazz (Bach, Chopin, others). Sant Bonaventura Convent Church. Pay as you wish.

Puerto Andratx. 18.00: Choral concert by Veus de Ponent. At the church.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Circ Bover - four classics (circus acts). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1.