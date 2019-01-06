Demons correfoc for Sant Antoni in Sa Pobla. 12-01-2014 Nuria Rincon

Shares:

Monday, 7 January

FIESTAS

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 18.30: Procession of the Novenari de Sant Antoni. C. Escola to the church. 19.15: Start of the Novena de Sant Antoni. At the church. 19.30: Meeting of the Prohemenia. Election of the Clamater for the Sant Antoni compline service. Followed by Ximbomba party in Placeta Església. Barbecue, rum, glosadors.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Tribute to Mecano - Spanish pop group. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

THREE KINGS

Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice rink and slide. (Final day.)



Tuesday, 8 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julià. 20.30: Sant Julià (Saint Julian) bonfire with Esquitxafoc and Terra Roja batucada and folk dance groups Brot de Taperera and Pinyol Vermell. Three euros for the barbecue (tickets to be bought from the town hall on Monday morning). Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.



Wednesday, 9 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julià. 21.00: Dances of the Cossiers, following mass.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Abba Tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Thursday, 10 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Procession with Sant Antoni and the Alaro donkey. Bonfires and barbecue for children. Plaça Vila.



Friday, 11 January

FIESTAS

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Albopas Children's School of Batucada. Plaça Major. 20.00: Children's Nit Bruixa, with mini-correfoc. Plaça Major. 21.00: Welcome to the Clamater. Procession, ximbombas. By the town hall.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 20.30: Representation of "Adoració dels Reis d'Orient" with Alcudia town hall councillors. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros (for charity).



Saturday, 12 January

FIESTAS

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Procession by children's caparrots (bigheads) workshop, accompanied by the pipers Els Xirois. From Can Planes, C. Rosari to Plaça Major. 20.15: Concert by the Sa Pobla Choir. At the church. 24.00: "Entrefosc" - CORREFOC with Dimonis i Tamborers d'Albopas de Sa Pobla and Dimonis de Campanet Escarrufaverros. Plaça Major.

PERFORMANCE

Santa Maria del Camí. 19.00: The musical "Hollywood" by the Associació Amics del Ball (Friends of the Dance). Ses Cases des Mestres, C. Jaume I. Six euros. (Also Sunday, same time.)



Sunday, 13 January