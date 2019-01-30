The youth was wanted by the National Police as well. 30-01-2019

The Guardia Civil have arrested a seventeen-year-old in connection with three recent robberies with violence in Inca. He had absconded from a juvenile detention centre and was also being sought by the National Police in Palma with regard to violent robberies from taxi drivers.

In Inca he had attacked three people and threatened them with a knife. Two of the three were also minors. The intention was to steal mobiles, and in two instances he succeeded. On the third occasion the victim was able to get away and take refuge in a school.

Acting on witness information, the Guardia Civil established that the attacker had escaped from the detention centre and was wanted by the National Police. Officers traced him to a property in Inca which is occupied by a relative.