Continuing the series of events for UK nationals on Living in Spain and Brexit, the British Consulate will be hosting an information session on Tuesday 12 February in Puerto Pollensa to update British residents with the latest information on Brexit and what this means for them.

Lloyd Milen, Consul General, Lucy Gorman, Vice-Consul, and Regional Consular Policy Advisor Lorna Geddie, British Embassy Madrid, will be discussing Brexit and addressing any concerns British residents may have as well as providing an update on the process of Brexit negotiations.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday 12 February at St Andrews Anglican Church from 15.30 -16.30.

The church is on the calle Mestral, Puerto Pollensa, close to Burger King.