Renata G., when she appeared in court in Manacor last year. 26-06-2018

The prosecution service is to seek a five-year sentence for Renata G,. the 45-year-old Polish citizen who was responsible for the death of 15-year-old Paula Fornés in the early hours of 24 June last year. Paula was hit by a car driven by Renata G. on the Sa Rapita coast road. The driver was four times over the drink limit. The sentence would consist of the maximum of four years for this type of offence plus one year for driving with a false licence.

The incident occurred at around twenty minutes past two. Paula was with five other young people who were returning from the midsummer celebrations for Sant Joan. Renata G. lost control of the car, which went into the bike lane along which they were walking. She did not stop. Two witnesses who were in a car followed her to the Plaça Ses Palmeres, where she was attending to a wing mirror. One of them grabbed the car keys. She told them that she wanted to go home, that she had briefly been distracted by her phone and that she didn't know what had happened.

Campos police went to the scene, which was when the breathalyser showed her to be four times over the limit. She was in prison for fifteen days before being released on 12,000 euros bail.

Paula's family raised a petition signed by over 300,000 people that was presented to Congress in calling for tougher sentencing. The family's lawyers are wanting eleven years, having listed six offences in all.