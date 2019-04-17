Sidney C. going to court on Monday. 15-04-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Son Espases Hospital yesterday reported that Sarah Anne G., the 22-year-old British female tourist whose throat was slashed in a Magalluf bar on Monday morning, is in a stable condition and has been transferred to the long-stay ward.

The 19-year-old who attacked her with a glass - the two were on holiday together with a third woman - was remanded in custody on Monday. Sidney C. maintained in court that it was an accident and had resulted from the fact that they had been drinking heavily. She and the 22-year-old victim are both members of the British military.