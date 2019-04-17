Magalluf
British tourist slashed in Magalluf in stable condition
2019-04-17 07:03:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Son Espases Hospital yesterday reported that Sarah Anne G., the 22-year-old British female tourist whose throat was slashed in a Magalluf bar on Monday morning, is in a stable condition and has been transferred to the long-stay ward.
The 19-year-old who attacked her with a glass - the two were on holiday together with a third woman - was remanded in custody on Monday. Sidney C. maintained in court that it was an accident and had resulted from the fact that they had been drinking heavily. She and the 22-year-old victim are both members of the British military.