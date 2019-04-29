Local people were wanting to rid Magalluf of the prostitutes. 31-05-2018 Michel's

A British man and a street prostitute were yesterday handed fines by a Palma court which considered events that had occurred in Magalluf last June.

At the time, there had been a number of incidents involving businesspeople and residents who were attempting to drive the so-called prostitutes out of the resort: they are muggers, and frequently violent ones at that.

On 10 June, the Briton used a mobile to record a prostitute during what had become an almost nightly patrol by local people. This resulted in an argument. There were insults and blows. The woman was struck in the eye. She retaliated by scratching his face and neck. Both required medical treatment.

A twelve-month sentence was initially demanded for the Briton. This was scaled back to a fine of 1,080 euros. The woman was fined 180 euros, which was reduced from an original demand of 480.