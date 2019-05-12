Capdepera's Mediaeval Market, one of Majorca's most popular events. 20-05-2017 J. Socies

Monday, 13 May

FIESTAS

Soller, Es Firó. 10.00: The crowns at the monument to the heroes followed by mass at Can Tamany with the brave women, pipers and dignitaries. 15.00: Bells ring to warn that the enemy has been seen. 15.30: Captain Angelats places his trust in the Mare de Déu and commands the people into battle, Plaça Constitució. 17.00: First Saracen attack. Landing at Can Generós beach is repelled. 18.15: The second landing, at Repic beach, is successful. 19.15: Battle at Pont d'en Barona. 20.30: Saracens enter the town and sack houses and the church. 20.50: Ulutx Ali arrives to claim victory. 21.00: The Sollerics regroup in the calle Sa Lluna and finally overcome the enemy. 21.30: Captain Angelats proclaims the victory.

OTHER

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Dinosaurs Tour - animatronics show. Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. Eight euros. (Same times until Friday; 11.00-14.00 / 17.00-21.00, Saturday and Sunday. Runs until 26 May.)



Tuesday, 14 May

MUSIC

Sa Coma. 10.00-14.00: Smooth Jazz Festival - Norbert Fimpel, Tolo Servera. 21.30: Robin Zinn, Bart Brandjes. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa. Prices, bookings: www.mallorca.smoothjazzfestival.de



Wednesday, 15 May

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Placa Base Concrete. Electronica and video projection. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Sa Coma. 20.45: Smooth Jazz Festival - Chieli Minucci. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa.



Thursday, 16 May

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deià Chamber Players - Halvorsen, Mozart, Piazzolla. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 19.30: Quartet Vela - female brass quartet. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lise Davidsen (soprano). Strauss, Verdi, Von Weber, Wagner. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 20.30: Riu Dolç Brass Quintet; Bernstein, Handel and others. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Eight euros.

Palma. 21.00: Placa Base Concrete. Electronica and video projection. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.

Palma. 21.15: Trio Katastrofa - Sofia Hogstadius (violin), Stefan Hedborg (percussion), Matija Solce (accordion). Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. Eight euros.

Sa Coma. 20.45: Smooth Jazz Festival - Chris Walker, Eric Darius. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa.



Friday, 17 May

FAIRS

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market. 10.00: Opening of the market. 18.00: Dignitaries at the market and the castle; opening address and choral concert by S'Alzinar at the castle chapel. 19.30: Ixera - procession. 20.00: Chechare - arrival of the barbarians. Plaça Sitjar. 21.30: Ixera - folk concert; Chechare - jugglers. Plaça Sitjar. 22.30: Sa Solera Gabellina - CORREFOC pyrotechnic and music spectacular (the fire of hell). Plaça Sitjar. Followed by concert by Kingston Club (ska, reggae).

Inca, Feria de Abril. From 20.00: Tapas, music, dance. General Luque Quarter.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.00: John Cilveti Band - Brazilian acoustic. Hotel d'es Puig, C. Puig 4. Free.

Manacor. 20.30: Riu Dolç Brass Quintet; Bernstein, Handel and others. Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Academia 1830 - Catalina Sureda (violin), Oriol Palau (cello), Valentin Moldovan (piano); Mendelssohn and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12.

Palma. 19.00: Ensemble Flashback, Placa Base Collectiu Instrumental. Electronica and video projection. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Los Elementos - opera by Antoni Lliteres. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (Also Saturday.)

Palma. 20.00: Victoria Lerma, Lalo Garau - pop-folk. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.30: Leo Minax (guitar, vocals) and German Kucich (piano). Jazz, Brazilian, Argentine. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma. 21.00: Deià Chamber Players - Halvorsen, Mozart, Piazzolla. Palau March, C. Palau Rieal. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Supervoices and Maico - pop soul with a cappella group and Majorcan band. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Sa Coma. 20.45: Smooth Jazz Festival - Marion Meadows, Mezzoforte. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa.



Saturday, 18 May

FAIRS

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market. 10.30: Procession by pipers, whistlers, drummers. From Plaça Orient. At the castle, various artisan crafts and skills - ironwork, musical instruments, paintings and more. Children's games and mediaeval attractions. 11.00: Chechare - procession. 11.30: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 11.30 / 13.30: Ixera - procession. 12.00: Chechare - who plays the Vikings? Plaça Sitjar. 13.00 / 19.00: Mediaeval characters roam through the market. 13.30 / 14.30 / 15.30: Dahlia Tribal Troupe - dance. Plaça Menjua, Plaça Sitjar (second two). 16.30: Children's mediaeval parade. Plaça Sitjar. 17.00: Procession with music. From Plaça Orient. 18.00: Chechare - arrival of the barbarians. Plaça Sitjar. 18.30: Capdepera Band of Music - procession. 19.00: Pipers at the castle and then at 20.00 in Plaça Orient. 19.30: Chechare - jugglers. Plaça Orient. Ixera - procession. 20.30: Chechare - procession from Plaça Orient. 20.30: Mediaeval batucada procession from the castle. 21.00. Ixera - procession/concert. Plaça Sitjar. 21.30: Chechare, illuminating the square. Plaça Menjua. 22.30: Al-Mayurka, folk dance. Plaça Sitjar. 24.00: Night party - Rumba Katxai, Gran Orquesta Republicana. Plaça Menjua.

Inca, Feria de Abril. From 20.00: Tapas, music, dance. General Luque Quarter.

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair). 16.30: Snail races. 20.00: Music - Jazzy Way of Life Trio. 21.30: Night of snail cuisine. 23.30: Ballroom and line dance.

MUSIC

Alaro. 18.00: Orfeó d'Alaro - concert for the choir's 30th anniversary. At the parish church. Five euros.

Campanet. 20.30: Eduard Belmar (flute), Yuko Mizutani (piano); Saint-Saëns and others. Sant Miquel Church. Free.

Inca. 20.00: INTRVL - music-visual. Museu del Calçat (footwear museum), General Luque Quarter. Free.

Lloseta. 19.30: Majorca Chamber Orchestra - Vivaldi. Palau d'Aiamans courtyard. 15 euros.

Palma. 19.30: Rosa Zaragoza, Rusó Sala (guitar) - Mediterranean songs. Centre d'Historia i Cultura Militar de les Balears, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free with invitation (info, 971 720 135).

Palma. 19.30: Studium Aureum - Puccini, Gloria. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. 20 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Vox Bigerri - folk. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.

Pont d'Inca, 20.00: DJ Alex Black, Batucada Kalemba. Plaça Església. Free.

Puerto Soller. 21.30: AnimAcusticA Trio. Museu de la Mar. Free.

Sa Coma. 20.45: Smooth Jazz Festival - Ragan Whiteside, Richard Elliot. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa.

Sant Joan. 20.30: Marta Elka - guitar/vocals. Casa Museu Pare Ginard, C. d'en Socies 7. Free.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Alexey Sychev (piano); Chopin, Debussy and others. Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 20 euros. www.pianino.es



Sunday, 19 May

FAIRS

Capdepera, Mediaeval Market. From 10.00. At the castle, various artisan crafts and skills - ironwork, musical instruments, paintings and more. Children's games and mediaeval attractions. 10.30: Procession by pipers, whistlers, drummers. From Plaça Orient. 11.00: Chechare - procession. 11.30: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 11.00 / 13.00: Ixera - procession. 12.00: Chechare - the arrival of the barbarians. Plaça Sitjar. 13.00 / 19.00: Mediaeval characters roam through the market. 13.30 / 14.30 / 15.30: Dahlia Tribal Troupe - dance. Plaça Menjua, Plaça Sitjar (second two). 16.00: Mediaeval concert at the castle chapel. 17.00: Procession with music. From Plaça Orient. 18.00: Chechare - who plays the Vikings? Plaça Sitjar. 18.30: Capdepera Band of Music - procession. 19.30: Batucada procession from the castle and end of the market. 20.00: Mediaeval concert and dance. At the church.

Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market. From 10.00: Local products, live music, children's workshops. (Each Sunday during May.)

Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snail Fair). 09.00: Procession with pipers. 09.30: Opening of the fair - Snail dishes, traditional food products, classic bikes, tractors, animals zone. 13.00: Giant ensaimada. 18.00: Folk dance. 19.00: Closure of the fair with the dragon of Sant Jordi.

Sencelles Fair

MUSIC

Algaida. 19.30: Algaida Band of Music. Parish church. Free.

Palma. From 11.00: Muzzocircus, Mala Hierba, No Name4Us - various music, dance and performance acts all day. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Defunensemble. Electronica and video projection. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Film Symphony Orchestra - music by John Williams. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Sa Coma. 11.00: Smooth Jazz Festival - Greg Mannin and Jeff Ryan, Steve Oliver. Protur Biomar Gran Hotel & Spa.

Son Servera. 21.00: Smooth Jazz Festival closing concert - Pieces of a Dream (James Lloyd, keyboards; Curtis Harmon, drums; Cedric Napoleon, bass). Església Nova. 55 euros.