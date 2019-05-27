Carmen Planas, president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations. 17-12-2018

Balearic businesses yesterday called on successful parties at Sunday's elections to ensure political stability. The president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations (CAEB), Carmen Planas, said that the parties have a responsibility to reach agreements for good government and for giving the Balearics the necessary legal security.

Planas stressed that dialogue is essential with the business community in guaranteeing policies that benefit investment and business growth. It is businesses, she observed, which create employment and ultimately the welfare of citizens.

The Majorca Hoteliers Federation and the Association of Hotel Chains congratulated PSOE on having been the party to have received most votes. They echoed the statement from the CAEB in calling for a stable institutional framework that enables favourable conditions for business and economic and employment growth. The hoteliers asked for effective public-private cooperation and tourism policy which has "total vision".