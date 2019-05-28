Shares:

The son of Gloria Zavala, the 53-year-old Ecuadorean woman whose body was found at her home in Arenal three weeks ago, appeared before the minors court in Palma yesterday.

The 16-year-old and his 17-year-old girlfriend were arrested in Brussels on Tuesday last week. A court approved their extradition, and they were returned to Majorca on Monday.

The boy has exercised his right not to make a statement. The girl has indicated that her boyfriend confessed to her that he had murdered Gloria while they were in Brussels, where they had arrived on the same day that the body was discovered, having left Majorca the day before and stopped over in Barcelona. The pair are both to be held at remand centres for minors.