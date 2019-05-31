The project integrates trees and grazing on the same plots of land. 29-05-2019 Mediterranean Wildlife Foundation (FVSM)

The Ariant biological reserve in Pollensa is being used for a pilot scheme to adapt land in the Tramuntana Mountains to the impact of climate change. Measures include the reduction of CO2 emissions by crushing what is pruned and cut rather than burning. Trees are to be planted which require little water, and new refuges are to be created for bees.

The system of agroforestry will integrate trees, livestock and grazing pastures in single plots. This will increase productivity and also be ecologically sustainable. The Ariant finca is run by the Mediterranean Wildlife Foundation. In March, the foundation planted 75 new olive trees and will follow this up with trees that don't require irrigation, such as almonds and carobs, and which are more resistant to possible changes in the climate. Carobs are good sources of food for sheep and donkeys, while almond blossom produces nectar and pollen for bees.

Climate change impact is well understood in terms of, for instance, alterations to biological cycles because of higher spring temperatures. A lack of chilly weather has been observed in harvests and in flowering. The increase in torrential rainfall has a negative effect because of flooding and erosion. This rain also affects the likes of black vultures. The foundation has noted that chicks have been lost as a result of excessive rainfall.

The project at Ariant, the foundation notes, is one of the first of its type in the Balearics and falls under measures set out in Balearic climate change legislation and in national and European plans.