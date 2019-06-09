There is a "climate emergency" in the Balearics. 05-06-2019 Antonio Diez Cobreros

Shares:

The Observatory for Sustainability was established in 2005 and is a cooperative project involving the University of Alcalá and the Spanish government.

Its latest report suggests that the average temperature in the Balearics is set to rise by up to a further 1.9C by 2050. Drawing on data from the Aemet agency, the report notes that the average between 1954 and 1965 was 15.56C. By the period 2014 to 2018 it was 17.56C. By 2050, it will be at least 19C.

The observatory's director, Fernando Prieto, says that the situation for the Balearics is worse than the previous most pessimistic forecasts. "We are in a critical situation." In order to address the "climate emergency", governments need to explain the seriousness of the situation to the public and to adopt specific measures, such as reducing emissions.

The use of photovoltaic plants for energy has to be pursued, Prieto adds. "It is not normal that a region like the Balearics should be the last to apply renewable energies." New technologies for promoting greater biodiversity in urban areas should be utilised along with the conservation of forest ecosystems and wetlands.

Specifically on this summer, Prieto is warning that it will be "especially difficult" on account of the high probability of increased temperatures. These will be most evident across parts of the mainland. In Spain generally, the upward trend in average temperatures saw a 2.54C increase between 1969 and 2018.