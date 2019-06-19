Graffiti in Estellencs. 18-06-2019 Arca

Estellencs town hall is to send a letter denouncing graffiti on rocks and walls to the Guardia Civil, the Council of Majorca, the regional government, and the Costas Authority.

Mayor Tomeu Jover says that graffiti which appeared at the weekend on rocks by the sea was not the first time that this has happened. He is also drawing attention to graffiti on a dry-stone wall that lines the main road and which was done with red paint. This happened a year ago. The Council of Majorca, instead of cleaning it off, painted the wall white.

The heritage association Arca is giving its support to the town hall and is requesting that the Costas Authority deals with the rock graffiti immediately.