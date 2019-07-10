Rescue of the sailing boat. 09-07-2019

Four crew members on board the French registered yacht Vente de Galerne were plucked to safety late on Monday night by the marine rescue service.

The yacht got caught in the flash storm, slipped her mooring and was thrown against the nearby rocks.

The 112 emergency centre received a series of calls and a rescue vessel based in Alcudia was dispatched to the scene while and air sea rescue helicopter from Palma joined the operation.

Three of the crew members were airlifted to safety by the helicopter, one suffered minor injuries because of the strength of the storm and the sea conditions.

The fourth was helped to safety by members of the Local Police and the local port authority.

The emergency services yesterday issued a warning to all yachts in the Balearics that, in view of the fact that unsettled weather is forecast to continue this week, to keep a close eye on weather patterns because they could change rapidly.