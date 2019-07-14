Flotillas with the image of the Virgin Mary for the Virgen del Carmen fiestas. 16-07-2013

Monday, 15 July

FIESTAS

Cala Figuera, Virgen del Carmen. 22.00: Folk dance with Brot de Taparera. Pier esplanade.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 20.30: Seafood/fish supper. Tickets in advance from the fiestas' bar and Colau Nadal bakery. Followed by Havaneres songs.

Es Capdellà, Virgen del Carmen. 18.00: Treasure hunt. 21.00: Supper and bingo. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 19.00: Children's entertainment - Spageguetti Gourmet. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 21.00: Concert - Manacor Band of Music. Passeig Sirena.

Puerto Andratx, Virgen del Carmen. 20.00: Folk dance - Aires de Andratx. 21.00: Dinner for senior citizens, followed by party with DJ. La Lonja.

Sa Coma. 18.00: Children's traditional games, followed at 20.00 by entertainment from Astronautes Estrellats. Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 18.00: Children's water games. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Portocolom. 22.00: Concert - Vers Endins. Mollet d'en Pereió.

Vilafranca. 22.00: Violin Dance Project. Plaça Centenaris.



Tuesday, 16 July

FIESTAS

Cala Bona, Virgen del Carmen. 20.00: Mass. 20.30: Flotilla with the image. 21.45: Glosada (seafaring monologues). 22.30: Havaneres songs. 23.30: FIREWORKS. At the pier.

Cala Figuera, Virgen del Carmen. 18.00: Solemn mass, followed by procession with the image to the pier and flotilla. 22.30: Concert - Tomeu Penya & Geminis. Pier esplanade.

Cala Ratjada, Virgen del Carmen. 19.45: Departure of the image from the church. 20.00: Mass at the pier, followed by flotilla. 22.00: FIREWORKS. At the pier. 23.00: Concert - Esperança i Marisa. By the fiestas' bar.

Es Capdellà, Virgen del Carmen. 12.00: Mass. 20.00: Tribute to senior citizens. 21.00: Ball de bot. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 20.30: Organ concert - various organists. Sant Pere Church. 22.00: Treasure hunt.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 11.00: Solemn mass. 16.00: Children's beach volleyball tournament. 19.00: Mass, floral offer and flotilla with the image. Tickets for the flotilla at the municipal office from 11 July.

Portocolom, Virgen del Carmen. 18.00: Seafaring fair - artisan products, gastronomy. Plaça Sant Jaume. 19.00: Mass, choir, dance of offer; followed by flotilla with the image. 22.00: Havaneres songs with Aparellots. Mollet d'en Pereió.

Puerto Andratx, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Mass followed by flotilla with the image. 22.00: Concert - Bruno Sotos & Band. La Lonja.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Children's judo tournament. Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout. 22.00: Cinema on the beach - "Campeones".

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 20.30: Evening running races - children, adults. Plaça Major. (Registrations can be made from 19.00). Plaça Major.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 18.30: Zumba master class. Plaça Nova. 20.00: Bingo. Plaça Nova. 21.30: Treasure hunt (12 years of age and above). Plaça Nova.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.30: Traditional games for children. Sports centre. 22.30: Marino e Marini - Italian music from the 1950s. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Paguera. 21.30: The Six Tenors. Auditorium, C. Pins. 12-28 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Schubertiada - tribute to Schubert with musicians from the Palma Conservatory, Beijing and Shanghai Conservatories. Bellver Castle. 25 euros.

Puerto Pollensa. 20.30: Cor de Pollença choir. At the church.



Wednesday, 17 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Opening address. Can Torró Library, C. Serra. 22.00: Concert - Judit Neddermann (contemporary Catalan singer-songwriter). Plaça Rector Ferragut (next to the church).

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Firing of rockets. 19.00: Procession by bigheads and band of music. From Casa de la Vila.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 17.00: Children's water games. Ca S'Escolana. 22.00: 2 Pájaros A Tiro - tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat and Joaquín Sabina. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Scrabble competition. Passeig Sirena.

Sa Coma. 19.00: Sandcastles competition. Groups of three to four people; register at town hall office by 12 July. On the beach. 19.15: Zumba. 20.00: Line dance. Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 22.00: Crestatx Poetic. Poetry and music. Crestatx Oratory.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 19.00: Breaking of pots. 21.30: "Jewel" races, followed by endurance races. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad; folk dance with Ballugall. One euro for charity.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 17.30: Water games and slides for children. Municipal pool. 22.00: Musical for summer. Vilafranca youth musicians. Es Cremat school courtyard. Three euros donation.

MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Vasko Vassilev (violin), Miquel Estelrich (piano), Nehemiah Kish (principal with the London Royal Ballet) and Yuhui Choe (first soloist with the London Royal Ballet) - "Nocturn a lluna plena", Bach, Chopin and others. Bellver Castle. 20-30 euros.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Flamenc Andalús - authentic flamenco plus sampling of Majorcan products and wine. Teatre Sans, C. San Sanç 5. 27 euros.



Thursday, 18 July

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Folk dance with Roada. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Església. 22.30: Concert with Duo Hombre 80. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 10.00: Painting the street. C. Major. 20.00: Ball de bot. 21.00: Open-air supper. 23.00: Folk dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 19.30: Processions from different points to Plaça Toros for foam party.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Opening of the fiestas, procession with the Manacor mule. From Plaça Convent and back. 21.30: Ball de bot with Sa Torre. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 21.30: Encerta-la; quiz. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Urban dance. Plaça Sol i La Lluna.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Multicultural night - Tapas and world cuisine. Giants and pipers. 20.30: Procession with the Sant Llorenç Band of Music. 21.00: Flamenco dance. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Art des Tren - art, photography, sculpture, show cooking. Bar des Tren.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 20.30: Procession by the Campos Band of Music. From Avda. Miramar. 21.00: Concert by the band. At the tennis courts.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 21.30: Concert - Santa Margalida Band of Music. Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Concert - Santa Maria Senior Citizens Choir and Cantaires des Turó de Portol. Ses Cases des Mestres.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 20.00: Line dance. Plaça Centenaris. 22.00: Musical for summer (second session). Vilafranca youth musicians. Es Cremat school courtyard. Three euros donation.

MUSIC

Andratx. 20.30: Roger Berenguer and Álvaro Chaves (two tenors). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Cala Ratjada. 22.00: Juan Antonio Moya Trio - flamenco fusion. Torre Cega Gardens. Ten euros.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Aram Talalyam (cello), Julietta Vardanyan (piano); Bach, Mendelssohn and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Keith Dunn (blues). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cançons de la Mediterrània - Rodopi Ensemble, Manno Panta & Banda Zeitun. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.30. Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Manel Camp Quartet; Brubeck, Fauré, Stravinsky. Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Sons de Nit - Joana Serrat & The Great Canyoners (Catalan-Americana). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. www.fonart.com

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: 2 Pájaros A Tiro - tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat and Joaquín Sabina. Alcudiamar. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, Los Fabulosos Globetrotters (blues and swing).

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 21.00: Via Fora - five dramatised scenes reflecting Alcudia's history at different points by the walls. From Porta des Moll.



Friday, 19 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Senior citizens' supper and dance. Can Ramis. 23.30: Roman party - Val Nou and DJs. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Open-air supper. 22.30: Playback contest. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 17.00: BiniJoves Chef - cookery contest (12 to 18 years of age). Parc de la Rectoria. 20.00: Music festival - Ido Si, Ous de Somera and various others. Passeig Born.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Night party with Enrockats and DJ.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida. 19.00: Procession and dance by cavallets, demons and bigheads. 22.00: Compline. 22.00: Night party - Disccovers, Escarràs, DJ. Felanitx, Santa Margalida.

Inca, Orgullosament Inca. From 17.00: LGTBI Festival - music, performance, food trucks. Plaça Espanya.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 21.00: Folk dance and music - Bernat Riera, Germans Morro. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.30: Manacor Mile. From Passeig Antoni Maura. 21.00: Swing with Swing Sick People. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 19.00: Beer and food trucks fair. Music from Reggaetonpare and Saxophobia. C. Ample. 22.30: Eurovision comes to Petra. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra. 24.00: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, La Canción del Verano, DJ. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Free soul dance. Plaça Sol i La Lluna. 19.30: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. 22.00: Ball de bot. Passeig Sirena.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Multicultural night - Tapas and world cuisine. Procession by magical figures. 21.30: Procession by Dimonis Kinfumfa and batucada. 23.00: Flower Power Party - Vitamina Ye-Ye, La Movida Band. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida.19.30: Spinning tops. Plaça Princeps d'Astúries. 21.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir. Escola Graduada courtyard. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Bon Ball, After Suns, OR, DJs. Plaça Major.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 18.30: Children's activities. Avda. Miramar. 20.30: Opening of the fiestas. Avda. Miramar. 21.00: Summer parade with giants, pipers and more. Avda. Miramar. 21.30: Open-air supper. Tickets by 16 July from Civic Centre; 8 euros. Avda. Miramar.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 22.00: Party with Orquestra Marblau and Orquestra Nexus. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Nova. 21.30: Open-air supper. Plaça Nova; followed by night party with Gran Casino, Anegats, Pelillos a la Mar.

Vilafranca, La Beata. From 19.00: Tapas route - eleven bars; ticket, 12 euros, to be bought by 18 July from a participating bar. 20.00: Tapas train. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 23.00: Performance by Xic Music. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Canyamel. 21.30: Salvador Sobral (Portuguese singer, pianist - jazz, alternative rock). Torre Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 40 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Mago Joel - magic show. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Puerto Andratx. 22.00: Folk dance - Aires de Andratx. Passeig Es Saluet.



Saturday, 20 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 10.00-20.00: Beach volleyball tournament. Registration via Alcudia Volleyball (Club de Voleibol) Facebook. Sports beach, Ciudad Blanca, Puerto Alcudia. 16.00: Speed chess tournament. Registrations 971 545 289. Fundació Torrens (Casa Cultura), C. Hostal. 22.15: Sarau Alcudienc (ball de bot) and Saavedra Fajardo (Murcia folk dance). Plaça Carles I.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Treasure hunt (16 years of age and over). 23.30: Lost Time Music. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Horse exhibition. Plaça Església. 19.00: Beach party - DJs and various attractions. 23.00: Night party - Cirko, Baix'n'Nicotina and DJ. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 23.00: CORREFOC. From Plaça Nova to the town hall car park. 00.30: Foam party and DJ. At the car park.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the cavallets and giants. 22.00: Folk dance with Abeniara and S'Estol des Gerricó. Felanitx, Santa Margalida.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Quartera. 17.00: Water party for over-16s. General Luque Quarter. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Party with Grupo Trébol, Orquestra Galatzó. Plaça Llibertat.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 11.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Rector Rubi. 11.00: Vermut Manacori - Vermouth and "things". 12.00: Human towers. Plaça Rector Rubi. 18.30: Presentation about wine designation of origin and wine-tasting. Plaça Palau and courtyard. 20.00: Open-air supper plus line and ballroom dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 10.00: Collection of "jewels" by demon and pipers. Casa de la Vila. 12.00: Pot-breaking and "jewel" races. Estació Vella. 20.15: Departure of the demon. Casa de la Vila. 21.00: Compline. 23.00: Night party - Toninaina, Anegats, DJ. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 21.30: Jazzteuband. Plaça Francesc Ramis.

Sa Coma. 18.00: Children's foam party. Avda. de les Palmeres. 18.30: Beach clean-up. Gathering at Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout. 20.00: Concert - Gent Gran Punta de n'Amer and Gabellina choirs. At the church. 22.00: Night party - Inot, Without String, Ricky Merino, Sustrandos. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 11.00: Solemn mass. Crestatx Oratory. 18.00: Brutal Kids (obstacle race), 19.00: Brutal Running (obstacles for adults). Sports centre. Registrations at the town hall by 19 July. 19.00: Western horse competition (rodeo). Ranxo Toni de Talapi, Ctra. Sa Pobla-Llubi km. 2.5. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Major. Registrations at the town hall by 18 July.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 23.00: Party with Orquestra Aquarius and Latin Brass. Avda. Miramar. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Na Voltora.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 16.00: Water games for children. Plaça Vila. From 17.00: The End - Turnedo, Val Nou, various others and DJ. Es Colomer Pub. 20.00: Solemn mass, dance of offer; followed by procession by giants. Church, Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 12.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Nova. 19.00: Traditional games. Plaça Nova. 20.00: Mass and dance of offer. 23.00: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Madona and DJs. Plaça Nova.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.00: Beata Motor - exhibition of Mobylettes, exhibition of mini-motorcross. El Turó den Baleto. 18.00: Demon on the town hall balcony, raising of the banner, ringing of bells and procession by pipers. 21.15: Opening address. Plaça Major. 21.30: Pa amb oli supper (cancer benefit), followed by ballroom dance with Duo Xic. Tickets from various outlets by 18 July; six euros. Plaça Major. 23.00: Festuqui - activities for over-tens and teenagers, plus DJ. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Piano concert - Dolores García Academy. Pinar del Port.

Inca. 22.00: La Frontera, El Hombre 80, Cirko, 2 Pájaros A Tiro. Plaça Mallorca. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Reggaeton Beach Festival - Farruko, Becky G., Juan Magan and others. Son Fusteret showground, Camï Vell Bunyola. From 33 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Palma. 21.30: Michael's Legacy - Jackson Dance Company, Michael Jackson show. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 30-41 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Santa Maria del Camí. 21.00: Benefit concert "From the Moon to the Vine" - "Broadway Night", Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lydia Fairén (singer, dancer), Gerónimo Rauch (singer, actor). Macia Batle Bodegas, Camí de Coanegra. 40 euros. 35 euros in advance from Macia Batle, El Corte Inglés, Trui Theatre.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00: Andalusian dance. Plaça Pins.



Sunday, 21 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 10.00-20.00: Beach volleyball tournament. Continues from Saturday.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Mass and tribute to senior citizens 80 years and older. 19.00: Melon eating contest. Sa Plaça. 21.00: Benefit concerts - Marga Pocovi, Biel Tous, Big Algaidarts Band; ice-cream, ensaimada or pastry, raffle. Six euros. Tickets in advance from the town hall and various outlets. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 09.30: Binissalem Mile. Passeig Born. 19.30: Juggler Atiro Fijo. Plaça Església. 20.00: Benefit gala - various dance styles, market and raffles. Municipal theatre. 20.30: Charity fashion parade. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Water fight for all the family. C. Major. 22.00: Concert - Calvia Band of Music. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity - circus with Trencaclosques. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 22.00: Night of tributes. Plaça Mallorca.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 10.30: Departure of the demon and pipers. Casa de la Vila. 11.30: Solemn mass. 19.00: Children's circus activity. Caparrot de Ca n'Oms. 22.00: Ball de bot, followed by fireworks. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Manafoc. At the beach. 23.45: FIREWORKS.

Sa Coma. 21.00: Dance show - "4Ever, The Music in My Life", Free Soul Dance Center. Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Pipers procession. To Plaça Major. 19.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Major. 20.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Band of Music; selections from musicals. Sant Antoni Church. Pay as you wish.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Mass and flotilla with the image. At and from the yacht club. 21.30: Havaneres songs. Avda. Miramar.

Son Serra de Marina. 10.00: Sandcastle competition for children. 18.30: Painting the street. In front of the church. 20.30: Solemn mass, Santa Margalida Choir, opening address, concert by Santa Margalida Band of Music. Church and church square.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 19.00: Children and family party. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 20.30: Rehearsal of goigs (songs) for La Beata. Rectoria Vella. 22.00: Havaneres songs. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Inca. 21.00: Inca Jazz - Muriel Grossmann (sax). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.

Port Adriano. 21.30: Gregory Porter - leading US jazz singer. From 35.50 euros. www.portadriano.com