Five men accused of selling drugs and stealing from cars in Calvia in 2015 have been sentenced to a total of four and a half years. Four will each have to pay a fine of 1,107 euros, and the fifth will be obliged to compensate car owners for damage and items stolen; the compensation has been set at 3,732 euros.

Four of the five were engaged in drug dealing - hash and marijuana.

Their activities were directed at tourists and mainly in Santa Ponsa.

In early October 2015, two of them smashed a window of a Ford Tourneo and removed a GPS system, satellite equipment valued at 2,500 euros and three drills.

Later that month, they broke into a Kia Rio in Costa de la Calma and stole a CD player, sunglasses and a jacket.

A Mini One was also broken into; a wallet and the car’s documentation were taken. The Guardia Civil searched their properties and found stolen items and drugs. The sentences for four of the five have been suspended; the fifth has been imprisoned.