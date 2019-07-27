Maceo Parker during a concert. 17-05-2019 Archive

Today's temperature will go down and showers are possible.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic, which dock in Palma this morning.

What's On Today

ART

Arta, PoesArt. From 11.00: Poetry, art and live music. Pipers procession at 11.00; Oliva Trencada, concert at 21.00. Arta Theatre. Free.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Nit de Art. Passeig Tren.

CINEMA

Palma. 22.00: Coco - Disney animated fantasy. In Castellano with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free. (First of a series of films to be shown in the park until September.)

FIESTAS

Arta, pre-Sant Salvador. 21.30: Giant paella and music. Plaça Pes. 24.00: White party with IPops and DJ. Na Batlessa amphitheatre.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Horse display. Avda. Primavera. 23.30: Flamenco party. Avda. Primavera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Mallorca. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.30: Folk dance with four groups. Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Presentation of literary prizes and concert by Donallop. Sant Domingo Cloister. 22.00: Party with Toni Zambrana and Orquestra Oasis. Plaça Llibertat.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 09.30: "Jewel", horse, pony, donkey races. Finca S'Hort de Son Fiol. 18.00: Sant Feliu run. Plaça Església. 23.30: Night party - The Dealers Band, OR, Xanguito, DJ. Plaça Església.

Paguera. 20.30: Cor de Calvia choir; comic opera - HMS Pinafore. Casal de Peguera. 15 euros. 21.00: DJ; 22.00: Orquestra Emboirats; 23.00: Orquestra Gintonics.

Playa de Muro. 19.00: Evening/night artisan fair. 19.00: Batucada procession. 19.30: Mass; Miquel Tortell Choir. Sant Albert Church. 21.00: Folk dance and music with Revetla d'Algebelí. By the municipal building. 22.30: Concert by Petit. Balneario 1, C. Anecs.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 20.30: Benefit supper. Joan March Gardens. 22.00: Benefit concert by Cap Pela. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. 23.00: Night party - Baix'n'nicotina, Disccovers, Enrockats. Plaça Major.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Folk dance with Abeniara.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Guided visit, followed by music from Biel Majoral (vocals). Delfi Mulet (guitar), Biel Oliver (clarinet), Catalina Obrador (oboe), Biel Brunet (piano); wine-tasting and tapas. Talaies de Can Jordi excavations.

Son Serra de Marina. 09.00: Can Picafort to Son Serra swim (five kilometres). From Son Bauló. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations by 26 July); music from Yesterday. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 18.00: Procession by Montuiri Band of Music. 19.30: Mass and solemn procession with the image of Santa Catalina Thomàs. 23.00: Concert - Voicello (opera-pop crossover). Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 12.00: Revolter party - vermouth. 14.00: Revolter lunch. Plaça Sant Joan; concert by After Suns plus DJ. 19.00: Cavallet dancers from Ca sa Vestidora to the church. 20.15: Singing of "goigs" for La Beata. At the church. Mass, followed by final dance by the Cavallets. 23.00: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, Val Nou, Ses Bubotes. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Algaida. 21.00: Sembrant Veus - Alejandra Scotto and Neus Salvà. Placeta Església.

Canyamel. 20.30: International Piano Festival - Dina Parakhina; Medtner, Rachmaninoff. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 20 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Coro Francesc Valls choir; Bach, Luis de Victoria. At the church. 15 euros.

Llucmajor. 21.00: Sons de Nit series, Concert by Elisapie (from Quebec). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 20 euros. www.fonart.com

Palma. 19.00: Jacaranda Trio - Majorcan folk styles. CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Bach, Locatelli, Vivaldi. Sant Francesc Church. 15 euros.

Palma, Son Ferriol. 00.30: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez. Plaça Son Ferriol. Free.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Maceo Parker - sax legend; funk. From 28 euros. www.portadriano.com

Puigpunyent. 20.30: Maia Planas (soprano), Magi Garcies (piano); Debussy, Fauré and others. At the church. Free.