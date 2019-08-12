News
Fatal accident in Portocolom
An 87-year-old woman died on Sunday afternoon when a car collided with a coach on the road from s'Horta to Portocolom.
At around 7.30 p.m. there was a head-on collision between the two vehicles.
The driver of the car died on the spot, her two companions are in serious condition and three of the passengers of the bus were injured.
The occupants of the car were trapped and had to be released by the fire brigade.
One of them died at the scene, while the other two passengers were immediately taken to the Manacor hospital.
One woman is in critical condition.
A mobile ICU, an ambulance, the Fire Brigade of Majorca and the Guardia Civil went to the scene.
