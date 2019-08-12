Serenity in Palma. 12-08-2019

Built in 2016, Serenity can accommodate 12 guests across six staterooms.

Serenity’s amenities include a full gym on the top deck, sauna, steam room, massage room, hot tub and swimming platform.

The gym has air conditioning and sliding glass doors that can be opened for al fresco workouts.

The owner’s suite on the main deck has impressive views through floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets, a private office, marble bathroom with his and hers sinks, and a hot tub.

The 363 GT vessel is powered by two C32 diesel engines, giving her a cruising speed of 15 knots and a top speed of 18 knots.

Serenity was sold earlier this year to an unkown buyer with original asking price of $12,750,000.