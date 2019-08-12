Celebrity
Elizabeth Hurley opens pop-up store
English businesswoman, actress, and model, Elizabeth Hurley is currently visiting the Balearics.
Thrilled that our @elizabethhurleybeach @tagomagoisland pop up store is open in #mallorca at #puertoportalsmallorca and it’s bursting with gorgeous stock 😘😘😘 @puerto_portals
She is here for the opening of her new pop-up store for her Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear Collection in Puerto Portals.
She launched her beachwear brand in 2005 offering fashionable swimwear tailored with fabrics like top quality cotton and silk and beach accessories.
The pop-up in Puerto Portals is Hurley’s first own shop, although she has other points of of sale at multi-brand stores like Harrods in London.
