Elizabeth Hurely opened last year a pop-up shop in Majorca. 12-08-2019 JULIAN AGUIRRE

Shares:

English businesswoman, actress, and model, Elizabeth Hurley is currently visiting the Balearics.

She is here for the opening of her new pop-up store for her Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear Collection in Puerto Portals.

She launched her beachwear brand in 2005 offering fashionable swimwear tailored with fabrics like top quality cotton and silk and beach accessories.

The pop-up in Puerto Portals is Hurley’s first own shop, although she has other points of of sale at multi-brand stores like Harrods in London.