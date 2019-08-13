Beached boat at Puerto Soller after storm. 12-08-2019

Several small boats were stranded this morning on the beach of Puerto Soller, due to the storm that has affected the area since Monday.

Maritime Rescue confirmed that three boats that had been beached and this morning work was underway to retrieve them as safely as possible.

The boats were anchoring in the area and were dragged to the beach by the storm. There was no crew onboard at the time.

Marítime Rescue did raise an alert on Monday due to bad weather. The storm has also affected Formentera, where another boat has also been stranded.