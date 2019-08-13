Fire plane

Areas of the Balearics are on alert for high fire risk today.

13-08-2019Daniel Espinosa

Several areas of the Balearic Islands are today at risk of extreme or very high risk of fire, as reported by the State Agency of Meteorology (Aemet).

Specifically, in Majorca and Minorca there are areas of extreme and very high risk of fire, there is also an alert in Formentera.

Likewise, the north of Majorca and Minorca are on yellow alert for coastal phenomena with waves of three metres.

Group denounced for cooking outdoors at Cala Figuera.

