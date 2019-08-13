Weather
Balearic Islands, at risk of extreme fire
Several areas of the Balearic Islands are today at risk of extreme or very high risk of fire, as reported by the State Agency of Meteorology (Aemet).
Specifically, in Majorca and Minorca there are areas of extreme and very high risk of fire, there is also an alert in Formentera.
13/08 10:33 #AEMET actualiza #FMA costeros en Baleares. Activos hoy. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:33 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/5Y6d9gmCcl— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 13, 2019
Likewise, the north of Majorca and Minorca are on yellow alert for coastal phenomena with waves of three metres.
