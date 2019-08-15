Jamiroquai headlining at the Mallorca Live Festival in May. 11-05-2019 Jordi Garcia

British singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, who headlined this May at the Mallorca Live Festival, is reported to have bought a house in Puerto Andratx. It is situated in the mountains near the Sailing Club in Puerto Andratx.

Kay is occasionally referred to as 'Jamiroquai', due to the misconception that the band is actually a solo artist.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Kay (known for his elaborate head gear), Jamiroquai are best known for the song "Canned Heat" (1999), featured in the 2004 film Napoleon Dynamite, and for the iconic music video for the 1996 single "Virtual Insanity" which was named Video of the Year at the 1997 MTV Vidoe Music Awards.



Jamiroquai's relationship with Majorca goes back to 2003 and 2005 when they performed at Palma's bullfighting ring.

The music video for the song "Love Foolosophy" featuring Heid Klum was filmed in December 2001 in and around Malaga and Marbella on the Spanish Costa del Sol.