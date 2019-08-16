News
Two Majorcans expelled from the island
Two Majorcans, with a long history of robberies in Majorca have been expelled from the island.
A judge ruled that the two men leave the island by the end of the month.
They are believed to be responsible for scores of robberies in the popular resort of Magalluf.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.