Protection measures need to be taken for estates and houses in wooded areas. 26-04-2019 Ultima Hora

The latest plan for forest fires in the Balearics envisages a municipal tax in order to guarantee that protection measures are taken for estates and houses in wooded areas.

Urban development into these areas has created an inevitable problem. The environment ministry's plan for addressing this will include making self-protection measures for properties a priority.

Until now, there have only been recommendations regarding firebreaks. Under the plan these will have to be a minimum of thirty metres around properties and estates. This means clearing an area of this size of vegetation.

Property owners will be expected to adopt greater responsibilities for protection. If not, town halls will be empowered to levy charges for estates and houses that do not conform to the minimum firebreak requirements.

These charges would fund town hall work to ensure that there is the proper clearance of vegetation and its subsequent maintenance.