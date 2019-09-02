Emergencies
Teenage tourist attacked in Magalluf
An eighteen-year-old male tourist was attacked with a broken bottle on the beach in Magalluf early this morning. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 6am. The eighteen-year-old was with three other tourists when a man came at them with a broken bottle he had taken from a litter bin and thrust into the stomach of the victim.
The Guardia Civil are searching for the attacker, who ran off after the incident.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.