The incident occurred early this morning. 02-09-2019 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

An eighteen-year-old male tourist was attacked with a broken bottle on the beach in Magalluf early this morning. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident occurred shortly before 6am. The eighteen-year-old was with three other tourists when a man came at them with a broken bottle he had taken from a litter bin and thrust into the stomach of the victim.

The Guardia Civil are searching for the attacker, who ran off after the incident.