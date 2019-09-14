What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Sunday / Monday
Sunday, 15 September
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Binissalem, Vermar. 19.00: Line dance, local products. Plaça Església.
Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 10.30: Children's activities. L'Escola courtyard. 19.00: Human towers. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.
Cas Concos, Sant Nicolau de Tolenti. 19.30: Sheepdog trials; 21.30: Glosadors. Sports ground.
Manacor, Fira de Setembre. 09.00: The fair; vehicles exhibition, children's games, giants and more. 19.00: Manacor Fashion Day. Railway station esplanade and Plaça Sa Mora.
Pina (Algaida), Sant Cosme & Sant Damià. 12.00: Benefit raffle in the square. 17.00: Family concert by Centimets & Family Band; 19.00: Algaida Band of Music concert; 21.00: Musical performance by senior citizens association. All in the square.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
MUSIC
Binissalem. 20.00: Biel Font (guitar and vocals) with band. Casa Llorenç Villalonga gardens, C. Bonaire 25. Five euros.
Esporles. 20.00: Saxophobia Funk Project. Placeta Jardinet. Free.
Palma. 12.00: Annie, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 13.00: Piacere dei Traversi; music from the Crown of Aragon. Almudaina Palace. Free; tickets to be collected at the box office from 2 September.
Palma. 18.00: Jekyll & Hyde, El Musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Monday, 16 September
FIESTAS / FAIRS
Manacor, Fira de Setembre. 08.30-13.30: Firó small fair and weekly market. Avda. Mossen Alcover.
GASTRONOMY
Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.
