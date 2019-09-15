Wine tasting in Binissalem tonight. 17-09-2019 Jason Moore

Shares:

Tuesday, 17 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem, Vermar. 21.00: Wine tasting. Tickets, six euros, to be bought from the town hall by Monday. Can Gelabert.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 20.00: Trivial - quiz. Plaça Andreu Estarellas.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.00: Three Tenors (Joan Laínez, Gerónimo Seib, Héctor Bujosaand), pianist Francisco Blanco. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Ten euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palmanyola. Variety show and dinner at Son Amar at 19.00 dinner, at 19.30 pre-show and at 20.30 with their new show “Mercury Rising”. Reservations from 10.00 to 18.00 Monday to Saturday at 971 617 533. Son Amar is located at Ctra. Palma – Soller, km 10,8 Palmanyola. For all ages. The show will be on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s during the month of September and on Wednesday’s in October. On Saturday’s dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. The show “Vampirika” is on Fridays only with dinner at 20.00, pre-show at 20.30 and show at 21.30. For over 18 years. For more information www.sonamar.com.

Wednesday, 18 September

FIESTAS / FAIRS

Binissalem,Vermar. 19.00: Theatre, magic, music, audiovisual and automation; Companyia Marino e Marini. Sa Rectoria Park.

Bunyola, Sant Mateu. 20.00: Glosadors “combat”. Municipal theatre.

FOOD AND DRINK

Palma. 12.30-16.30 / 19.30-23.30: Maris Galicia - Galician seafood event. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Entrance free.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Paris. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Raphael - one of the great names in Spanish popular music. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 55-120 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

For a full list of ships in port, weekly markets and films in English click here.