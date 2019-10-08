Incident
Cyclist killed near Santa Eugenia
A cyclist was not knocked down and killed in the early hours of this morning. The incident occurred at around quarter to one on the Manacor road near the exit for Santa Eugenia. The driver didn't notice the cyclist, who wasn't wearing a reflective vest. There were no lights on the bike.
The emergency services were called, but the cyclist was dead at the scene. The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances. They are unable at present to identify the cyclist, who wasn't carrying any ID.
