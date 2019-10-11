Hats & Horses come to Palma at the end of the month. Archive photo. 12-05-2018 J.C.

Enjoy a VIP day at the races in Palma, at the island's very own Ascot with hats and all!

The event takes place on Saturday October 26 and lasts all day.

The champagne will be flowing from 11a.m. at the Son Pardo racetrack with great food and plenty of activities lasting all day.

You must dress the part and don't forget there will be a whole series of races, so best of luck!

Discounts available for our readers. For more information: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es

