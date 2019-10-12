What's On
What's on in Majorca on Sunday / Monday
Sunday, 13 October
FAIRS
Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend; Llampuga (Dolphinfish) Show. 12.00-16.00 / 18.00-22.00. Followed by FIREWORKS.
Deya, Festival de las Artes. 10.00-20.00: Art exhibition. Can Fusimany. 13.30-15.30: Fashion show. La Residencia. 16.00: Desi Friel (Irish music), paella. Can Fusimany. www.deiafestival.es
Lluc, Fira de la Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.
Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs, Final Fair. From 09.00: Falconry, hunting dogs, sheepdogs, Majorcan bulldogs, sheep, goats, agricultural machinery, Vespas, new and secondhand cars. From 10.00-21.00: Llucmajor Show. 10.45: Giants. Plaça Espanya. 20.30: Horse show. By Rei Jaume III school.
Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 10.00-20.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.
MUSIC
Palma. 17.30: Oceano - El Musical; family show, especially for young children. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
SPORT
Palma. 09.00: Zafiro Palma Marathon. From Parc de la Mar.
Monday, 14 October
FAIRS
Llucmajor, Es Firó. 10.00-13.00: Small fair to follow the bigger ones. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Coral Amics de la Música choir (jazz). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Two euros.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum; Vivaldi. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 20 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.