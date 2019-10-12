Fish gastronomy in Cala Ratjada. 12-10-2019 Assumpta Bassa

Shares:

Sunday, 13 October

FAIRS

Cala Ratjada, Fresh Fish Weekend; Llampuga (Dolphinfish) Show. 12.00-16.00 / 18.00-22.00. Followed by FIREWORKS.

Deya, Festival de las Artes. 10.00-20.00: Art exhibition. Can Fusimany. 13.30-15.30: Fashion show. La Residencia. 16.00: Desi Friel (Irish music), paella. Can Fusimany. www.deiafestival.es

Lluc, Fira de la Serra de Tramuntana. 10.00-18.00: Artisan fair. Lluc Sanctuary.

Llucmajor, Llucmajor Fairs, Final Fair. From 09.00: Falconry, hunting dogs, sheepdogs, Majorcan bulldogs, sheep, goats, agricultural machinery, Vespas, new and secondhand cars. From 10.00-21.00: Llucmajor Show. 10.45: Giants. Plaça Espanya. 20.30: Horse show. By Rei Jaume III school.

Palma, Antiques, Vintage and Collectionism Fair. 10.00-20.00. Old fire station, C. Gremi Piacapedrers, Son Castelló estate. Two euros.

MUSIC

Palma. 17.30: Oceano - El Musical; family show, especially for young children. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

SPORT

Palma. 09.00: Zafiro Palma Marathon. From Parc de la Mar.



Monday, 14 October

FAIRS

Llucmajor, Es Firó. 10.00-13.00: Small fair to follow the bigger ones. Passeig Jaume III. 20.00: Coral Amics de la Música choir (jazz). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Two euros.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Fundació Studium Aureum; Vivaldi. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 20 euros.