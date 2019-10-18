Maleficent, Mistress of Evil now showing in Palma, Festival Park and Mahon. Photo courtesy of Aficine. 17-10-2019 Aficine.com

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Mein Schiff 2 and MSC Seaview who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

New films released today are -

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Plot summary Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Harris Dickinson. Director Joachim Rønning. Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated PG. Category Adventure/Family/Fantasy.

Maleficent OCIMAX PG Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 12.20 Saturday 10.00 & 12.20 Sunday 00.50 (Fri & Sat)

Maleficent FESTIVAL PG Fantasy 12.25 (20/10) 20.00 (22/10)

Maleficent MAHON PG Fantasy 20.15 (21/10)

The King (2019)

Plot summary Hal, wayward prince and heir to the English throne, is crowned King Henry V after his tyrannical father dies. Now the young king must navigate palace politics, the war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life. Starring Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Mendelsohn. Director David Michôd. Duration 2 hours 20 minutes. Rated R. Category Biography/Drama/History.

The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/21.30 (Not showing on 24/10)

The following films are still showing, check for new times -

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25/20.20/22.15

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/19.45 Not on Tuesday or Thursday at 19.45

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 16.30/19.00

Light of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 18.00/21.45

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/19.10 (Not on 24/10)/21.35

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.15 (20/10);18.45 (21, 22, 24/10) 21.25 (18,19,20,21,22,23/24/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.45