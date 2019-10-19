Aidanova will be in port in Palma today. Archive photo. 08-10-2018 EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and

Norwegian Epic who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Showtimes for films in English -

Maleficent OCIMAX PG Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 12.20 Saturday 10.00 & 12.20 Sunday 00.50 (Fri & Sat)

Maleficent FESTIVAL PG Fantasy 12.25 (20/10) 20.00 (22/10)

Maleficent MAHON PG Fantasy 20.15 (21/10)

The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40/21.30 (Not showing on 24/10)

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25/20.20

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 16.15/19.45 Not on Tuesday or Thursday at 19.45

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 16.30/19.00

Light of my life CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 18.00/21.45

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 14.20/19.10 (Not on 24/10)/21.35

Joker FESTIVAL R Crime 12.15 (20/10);18.45 (21, 22, 24/10) 21.25 (18,19,20,21,22,23/24/10)

Downton Abbey RIVOLI PG Drama 15.30/22.30

Amazing Grace CINECIUTAT G Documentary 17.00/18.45