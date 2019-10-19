The car hit two pedestrians yesterday, the British man remains in a critical condition in hospital. 18-10-2019 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

A 30-year-old Briton remains in a critical condition today after having been knocked down while walking along the Paseo Maritimo with a German friend yesterday afternoon.

The couple were struck by a vehicle when a driver lost control of her car and mounted the pavement, crashing into the front of the Auditorium as she collided with the two tourists in her path.

The German woman tragically died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to save her life.

The Briton was part of a group of former Manchester University students who get together for a reunion every year, this year they had decided on Majorca.

The group were staying at a hotel along the seafront and the couple were on their way to collect a hire care when the accident occurred.

The plan was for those staying on the island for the weekend was to rent a villa until Monday, the rest of the group were due to fly back to Manchester last night.

The female driver was arrested by the Local Police of Palma accused of reckless homicide and reckless driving.

There was massive commotion and distress before police, firefighters and several ambulances arrived, closing the road and diverting traffic.

The German woman, 39, suffered multiple injuries and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The driver passed a breath test at the scene and was questioned yesterday evening but she was in such a state of shock that police decided to resume their investigation this morning as they try to establish the cause of the tragic accident which was witnessed by scores of local and tourists as they walked along the seafront.

It is understood that the Briton remained sedated in Son Espases Hospital after suffering multiple injuries, especially to the head, after being trapped under the vehicle.