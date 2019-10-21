Transport
Clampdown on illegal Palma airport transfers
Drivers of pirate taxis, buses, minibuses, rental cars and private vehicles who were caught touting for business illegally at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport this year were fined a total of 311,000 euros.
That’s 11,000 more than in 2018 and substantially more than the 79,580 worth of fines issued in 2017.
Nine civilian agents from the Ministry of Mobility and Housing were on duty at the airport from May until October as part of a campaign to stop illegal vehicles.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.