Drivers of pirate taxis, buses, minibuses, rental cars and private vehicles who were caught touting for business illegally at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport this year were fined a total of 311,000 euros.

That’s 11,000 more than in 2018 and substantially more than the 79,580 worth of fines issued in 2017.

Nine civilian agents from the Ministry of Mobility and Housing were on duty at the airport from May until October as part of a campaign to stop illegal vehicles.