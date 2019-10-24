Cristina Van Roy performs tonight at Sant Felip Neri Church in Palma. Archive photo. 23-10-2019 ULTIMA HORA

Shares:

Today, October 24

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, enasimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 17.30: Traditional games. Plaça Major. 19.00-22.00: Hamburgers. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Marga Pons (mezzosoprano), Gerónimo Seib (tenor), Tohru Iguchi (baritone), Alicia Moreno (piano), Capella Mallorquina choir - Viva l’Opera & Viva la Zarzuela. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 20 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sundays and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays which they are not open. Saturdays 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

FESTIVAL

Palma. 12th International Argentinian Tango Festival at the Hotel Belvedere and Son Termes. Info 617 007 481. Runs until Sunday October 27.

SPORTS

21st Aerostatic Balloons European Championship. At the Balloon airport Mallorca Balloons in Manacor. Hours of competition are 7.30 to 10.00 and 17.00 to 18.45. A total of 85 teams, with 600 participants from 25 different countries are taking place. Runs until Sunday October 27. Competition taking place from October 23 to 26.

For a list of cruise ships in port, markets to visit and films to see in English, click here.

Tomorrow, October 25

FAIRS

Campos Fair. 09.00-14.00: Gastronomic market - sobrassada, botifarró, ensaimada, wine and more. C. Convent. 10.30-12.30: Grand children’s playground. Plaça Major. 21.00: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 23.00: Tomeu Penya i Geminis, Aftersuns. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra - wind and percussion sections. Gershwin, Ravel, Williams; film music and other. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.

Algaida. 21.00 with the group Blue Riff at Ultimo Mohicano (MA 15, km 15,2). On Saturday October 26 they play at Door 13 (C/de les Caputxines, 13) in Palma.

Caimari. 20.30: 9th International Ancient Music Festival of Caimair with Fahmi Alqhai (vola de Gamba) at the old church. Tickets 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Jorge Luis Prats (piano); “Iberia”, Isaac Albéniz. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.30 Palma’s Music Band at the Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64) in Palma. Info 971 498 935. Free.

Palma. 20.00 Easmon McGrath at Teatro Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89) in Palma. Info 971 710 986/971 452 358. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

Palma. 22.00 with Muzzocircus at La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit) in Palma. Info 627 961 687 or www.lamovidacafeconcierto.com. Tickets 8 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.45 / 22.00: Apocalipsis - Circus of Horrors; opera-rock circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 17.50 euros. www.sonfusteret.com.

Palma. 20.00 and 22.00 Humour Fesjajá with Martita de Graná at Rivoli’s Theatre. Tickets 12 and 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30 with “Portrait at Teatro Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5) in Palma. Reservations 971 727 166. Tickets 12 euros. Runs until Saturday October 26.

GASTRONOMY

Gastronomic Display in Calvia. Annual event is being held again. Every Friday this month there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week Palmanova, Magalluf and Son Ferrer. Hours are 13.30 to 15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00. Prices for menu are 12 euros, 14 euros and 16 euros. There are children’s for 5 euros and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Info www.fundacioncalvia.com.

GUIDED TOUR

Pollensa. 10.00 “Pollensa touristic and cultural” starting from the Tourist Office in Pollensa. Reservations 971 535 077. Free of charge.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Arta. 20.30 with Momo at Arta’s theatre. Tickets 6 and 8 euros.