Wind Surf is in port today. 30-10-2019 GABRIEL ALOMAR

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Wind Surf and MSC Divina who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

CINEMA

Maleficent OCIMAX 7 Fantasy 15.20/17.40/20.00/22.30 daily except Tues & Thurs

A Rainy Day in New York OCIMAX PG13 Comedy 18.25

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 18.45/20.30/22.15 (30/10)

The King CINECIUTAT R Biography 16.40 (30/10)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 16.30/19.15/21.50 (30/10)

Gemini Man RIVOLI PG13 Action 15.30

