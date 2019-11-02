Richard Branson's Son Bunyola property. 01-11-2019 Archive

Shares:

Having previously insisted that architects modify the project for Sir Richard Branson's hotel at his Son Bunyola estate, the Council of Majorca's heritage commission has identified some specific matters that it wants addressing.

These relate to the old olive press and its restoration, the type of earth to be used in the reconstruction of the dry-stone terraces, and the windows of the mansion. The regional government's environment ministry will have to approve the type of earth.

Architects have already started work on adjusting the specifications for converting the mansion in Banyalbufar into a luxury rural hotel and have included these requirements in the new specifications.