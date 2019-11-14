Capella Mallorquina perform in Palma this evening. 23-06-2019 Youtube: Polina Pulnikova

Shares:

Today, November 14

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo

09.30-17.30: Livestock. Plaça Bestiar.

09.30: Sheepdogs and sheep; 10.30: Horse taming; 12.30: Sheepdogs and geese. Plaça Font Vella.

10.00-20.00: Seafaring show - nautical sports, boats for sale, workshops, responsible fishing, children’s games, gastronomy, music. Plaça Orient.

Farmers’ market. Plaça Bestiar, Plaça Orient and streets.

Retail show. Plaça Llibertat, Plaça Quartera.

Agricultural machinery. Gran Via Colom.

Vehicle dealers exhibition. Industrial estate.

11.00: Pipers and Revetlers Puig d’Inca. Plaça Espanya and streets.

12.00: Children’s performance. Plaça Orient.

13.00: Prizes for the Majorcan black pig contest. Plaça Bestiar.

16.00-20.00: Circ Bover - circus in the streets.. C. Bartomeu Cor, Plaça Orient and more.

17.00: Xeremier pipers and ball de bot folk dancers - two groups leave from Plaça Espanya and return there; 17.15: Third and fourth groups.

17.40: Gatherings of pipers and dancers in Plaça Orient and Plaça Antoni Fluxa.

18.30: End of the pipers and dancers event. Plaça Espanya.

Palma. 30th Week of the Book in Catalan from 10.00 to 21.00 at Aljub Museu Es Baluard in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 17.

Palma. 17.00 to 20.00 Charity Bazaar (Dia de Dorcas) 20th Anniversary at Carrer Comte de Barcelona, 20 in Palma. Hours: Friday 17.00 to 20.00; Saturday 11.30 to 20.00 and Sunday: midday. Proceeds to Estado Miranda Venezuela, Trujilo Peru and Santa Fe ciudad de Argentina. Free admission.

Dijous Bo 2018. Video courtesy of Andrés Sañudo Cantero.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00 Capella Mallorquina choir concert season at Sant Jaume church in Palma. Polyphonic concert. Info at www.capellamallorquina.com.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Oppitz (piano); Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Beethoven Symphony No. 7 Op. 92. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Vertixe Sonora - flute, double bass and electronica. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Pay as you wish.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.30 Circ Historic Raluy (circus without animals) at C/Andreu Torrens next to the old Lluis Sitjar stadium (Parc de Sa Riera). Hours are Sunday’s and November 1 at 12.15 and 17.00 , week days 18.30 except on Mondays and Tuesdays when they are not open. Saturday’s 17.00 and 19.30. Tickets at the box office from 15.00 and on Sundays at 11.00. On line www.raluy.com. Thursday special prices 6 euros and 10 euros. Tickets start from 15 euros adults and 9 euros children. Due to its success it has been extended now until Sunday November 17.

Tomorrow, November 15

FAIRS

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 16.00: Entrance of the animals. C. Església. 18.00: Party to welcome the animals with Hawaiians Band and Mala Hierba. Plaça Sa Vinya.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 20.00: Chris Pookah - Scottish singer-songwriter. Cultural Centre, C. Sant Mateu. Three euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Gerhard Oppitz (piano); Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2, Beethoven Symphony No. 7 Op. 92. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma. 20.00: Miguel Alonso (baritone), Laura Pérez (piano); Mozart, Schubert and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Hija de la Luna - tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Arta. 20.30: Pasados Company - Tango Woman Ballet. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 15 euros.