Weather
A cold weekend ahead
Weather-wise, it’s looking pretty miserable in Majorca this weekend.
Today, cold and frosty with occasional showers or hailstorms and north-northwesterly winds. Most places will have a high of 15 degrees and a low 7, but it will be much colder in the Serra de Tramuntana with snowfall above 1100 metres.
Sunday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with a few showers or hailstorms and a westerly wind, but it will be slightly warmer with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10, although it will be noticeably cooler in mountain areas.
