Views of Puig Mayor from Palma. 16-11-2019 Aemet

Weather-wise, it’s looking pretty miserable in Majorca this weekend.

Today, cold and frosty with occasional showers or hailstorms and north-northwesterly winds. Most places will have a high of 15 degrees and a low 7, but it will be much colder in the Serra de Tramuntana with snowfall above 1100 metres.

Sunday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with a few showers or hailstorms and a westerly wind, but it will be slightly warmer with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10, although it will be noticeably cooler in mountain areas.