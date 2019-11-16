What's On
Events in Majorca on Sunday
Sunday, 17 November
FAIRS
Caimari, Olives Fair. From 10.00: Olives, olive oil and local products. 11.00: Sheepdog trials. Behind the church. 12.00: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya de Selva. Sa Tafona. 17.00: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major.
Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 09.00: Opening of the artisan and food market, animals' show, stalls. C. Església, C. Major. 10.00-14.00: Merry-go-round. Plaça Joana Nogués. 10.30: Performance and procession by Madò Pereta. C. Major, C. Església. 11.00: Procession by pipers and giants. C. Major. 12.30: Music from Monkey Doo. C. Major. 14.00: Pork and cabbage lunch (for charity). Plaça Sa Vinya. 17.00: Hot chocolate and then music from Marino e Marini. Plaça Sa Vinya.
Llubi, Honey Fair. From 10.00: Show and tastings of sobrassada (with honey); activities related to bees and bee-keeping. Plaça Carretera; Animals' show, old agricultural machinery, birds of prey. C. Desaigua. 16.30: Circ Bover, followed by hot chocolate, giant ensaimada and potato cakes. Plaça Carretera.
Sa Pobla, Trobada de Xeremiers i Fira de Luthiers (Pipers, Luthiers Fair). From 09.00: Traditional instruments (the luthiers); exhibits and demonstrations. Plaça Major. 10.00: "Sounding" of all the pipers in the square and then in streets of Sa Pobla. 12.00: Procession by pipers, giants, bigheads, dragon, eel and gryphon from C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.
MUSIC
Alaro. 18.30: Cris Maian - Majorcan folk-pop: Luis Correas. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Benefit concert against bullying.
Bunyola. 18.30: University of the Balearic Islands Cor de Dones (female choir). Sant Mateu Church. Ten euros.
Calvia. 19.00: Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.
Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.
Palma. 17.00: Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com
Palma. 19.00: Plural Ensemble - contemporary classical works. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.
Palma. 20.00: Roger Pistola - Majorcan folk-pop. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.