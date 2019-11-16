Xeremiers in Sa Pobla. 17-11-2013 Antoni Pol

Sunday, 17 November

FAIRS

Caimari, Olives Fair. From 10.00: Olives, olive oil and local products. 11.00: Sheepdog trials. Behind the church. 12.00: Folk dance - Aires de Muntanya de Selva. Sa Tafona. 17.00: Folk dance and music with Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Es Capdella, Autumn Fair. 09.00: Opening of the artisan and food market, animals' show, stalls. C. Església, C. Major. 10.00-14.00: Merry-go-round. Plaça Joana Nogués. 10.30: Performance and procession by Madò Pereta. C. Major, C. Església. 11.00: Procession by pipers and giants. C. Major. 12.30: Music from Monkey Doo. C. Major. 14.00: Pork and cabbage lunch (for charity). Plaça Sa Vinya. 17.00: Hot chocolate and then music from Marino e Marini. Plaça Sa Vinya.

Llubi, Honey Fair. From 10.00: Show and tastings of sobrassada (with honey); activities related to bees and bee-keeping. Plaça Carretera; Animals' show, old agricultural machinery, birds of prey. C. Desaigua. 16.30: Circ Bover, followed by hot chocolate, giant ensaimada and potato cakes. Plaça Carretera.

Sa Pobla, Trobada de Xeremiers i Fira de Luthiers (Pipers, Luthiers Fair). From 09.00: Traditional instruments (the luthiers); exhibits and demonstrations. Plaça Major. 10.00: "Sounding" of all the pipers in the square and then in streets of Sa Pobla. 12.00: Procession by pipers, giants, bigheads, dragon, eel and gryphon from C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 18.30: Cris Maian - Majorcan folk-pop: Luis Correas. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Benefit concert against bullying.

Bunyola. 18.30: University of the Balearic Islands Cor de Dones (female choir). Sant Mateu Church. Ten euros.

Calvia. 19.00: Calvia Band of Music. Teatre Sa Societat, C. Major 2. Free.

Manacor. 18.30: Manacor Band of Music. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 17.00: Forever, King of Pop - Michael Jackson show. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-48 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 19.00: Plural Ensemble - contemporary classical works. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

Palma. 20.00: Roger Pistola - Majorcan folk-pop. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.