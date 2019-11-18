A Rainy Day in New York is still showing in English at CineCiutat in Palma, Majorca. 21-05-2019 Youtube: Woody Allen

There are no cruise ships in port today.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

Films to see in English this week

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Plot summary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale.

Director James Mangold.

Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.00/21.00

Ford v Ferrari FESTIVAL 7 Action 21.00 (19/11)

Ford v Ferrari MAHON 7 Action 20.20 (18/11)

The Irishman (2019)

Plot summary A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons.

Director Martin Scorsese.

Duration 3 hours 29 minutes.

Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.10 (*Not on Tues & Thurs)

Hustlers AUGUSTA 18 Comedy/Crime *18.10/22.20 (*Not on Tues & Thurs)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.00/18.20/20.40

Joker CINECIUTAT R Crime 21.30

Sorry we missed you CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.30/20.10

A Rainy Day in New York CINECIUTAT PG13 Comedy 17.10

PJ. Harvey: A Dog Called Money CINECIUTAT A Documentary 18.15

