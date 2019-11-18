Witnesses say both pilots appeared unaware that they were in the same airspace until it was too late. 26-08-2019 A. SEPULVEDA

An investigation into the collision between a plane and a helicopter in August this year near Inca, Majorca has shown that both pilots tested negative for alcohol.

The plane was en-route from Binnisalem to Alcúdia when the accident happened.

Witnesses say both pilots appeared unaware that they were in the same airspace until it was too late, then helicopter blades hit the plane sending it crashing to the ground.

Several people rushed to the wreckage to look for survivors but were forced to retreat when they smelled kerosene and minutes later the plane exploded, killing seven people.

