Accidents
Investigation into Inca air accident continues
An investigation into the collision between a plane and a helicopter in August this year near Inca, Majorca has shown that both pilots tested negative for alcohol.
The plane was en-route from Binnisalem to Alcúdia when the accident happened.
Witnesses say both pilots appeared unaware that they were in the same airspace until it was too late, then helicopter blades hit the plane sending it crashing to the ground.
Several people rushed to the wreckage to look for survivors but were forced to retreat when they smelled kerosene and minutes later the plane exploded, killing seven people.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.