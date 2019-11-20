Temperatures at Lluc sanctuary were as low as 0.4º this morning. 20-11-2019 jmartiny

Shares:

Weatherwise it’s a bitter cold and frosty day in the Serra de Tramuntana where temperatures plummeted to -1.2 in Son Torrella and 0.4 in Lluc this morning, making it the coldest start to the day so far this season.

It will be windy and mostly cloudy across the rest of the island today with heavy showers in some places. Palma will have a high of 16 and a low of 4, Valldemossa 12 degrees and a low of 3. It’s 17 in Alcúdia with a low of 7, Campos has a high of 16 and a low of 3 and it’s 16 degrees in Calvià with a low of 5.

Ibiza’s 17 degrees, wet and windy today with a low of 7 and it’s just as miserable in Minorca with highs of 16, lows of 8 degrees.

The forecast is much the same for the next few days and there’s another storm coming on Friday bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Majorca and the rest of the Balearic islands.

You can view the weather live across the island with our webcams.